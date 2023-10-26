NFC Rumors: Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jacoby Brissett, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

and , the Commanders would prefer to keep Young after this season. Both are in the final year of their rookie contracts. Fowler adds he has heard Young isn’t necessarily pushing for a long-term deal right now and is open to getting the tag or hitting free agency.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe heard from one industry source that other teams might prefer Sweat over Young due to his durability and better track record of production. While Young is younger and has played well this season, his injury history makes some teams nervous.

has been speculated as a potential trade candidate since he’s not starting, but ESPN’s John Keim says the team values his impact on QB ‘s development behind the scenes, so they won’t just give him away. The Browns have come up as a potential suitor for Brissett since he started most of the season for them last year and they find themselves in need of an upgrade at backup quarterback in 2023. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says a league source told her Washington would listen to offers on pending free agents, including Brissett, but she does not know how interested the Browns are.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni commented on QB Jalen Hurts‘ knee issue and said that the franchise quarterback was uncomfortable on Sunday but is now feeling better.

“Seemed like he was in good spirits and good today,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see later in the week of how he’s feeling and everything. I know that he battled through being uncomfortable yesterday. He can answer some of those questions as far as how he felt and all those different things. I just know this guy is tough as nails and is going to do everything he can do to help our football team win. He knows to help our football team win he has to be on the field, and just credit to him for him playing one of his better games this season through some discomfort that he had yesterday.”

Eagles S Kevin Byard on his trade to Philadelphia from the Titans: “It’s all about what I do now I’m here. I’ve had a great career in Tennessee, but I’m in Philadelphia. I’m a Philadelphia Eagle now. And that’s what it’s more about moving forward, making plays to help this team win.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

is another player who’s come up in some trade buzz but Duggan adds he would only get a Day 3 pick in return as well, and potentially less than what the Eagles just gave up for S . The Giants would also have to eat a significant chunk of his remaining salary. The sources Duggan talked to thought Giants DL Leonard Williams would have more value in theory if New York made him available but his significant base salary was also an obstacle to a deal: “That’s pretty significant because the team that’s going to be taking that on probably doesn’t have a wealth of cap room. If you’re competitive, you’ve probably exhausted your resources to a certain extent.”

would have more value in theory if New York made him available but his significant base salary was also an obstacle to a deal: “That’s pretty significant because the team that’s going to be taking that on probably doesn’t have a wealth of cap room. If you’re competitive, you’ve probably exhausted your resources to a certain extent.” Giants WR Parris Campbell is the final trade candidate, with a late-round pick swap likely the best return New York could get, per Duggan.