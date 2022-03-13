NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes the Commanders still have some needs they’ll try to address in free agency although the trade for QB Carson Wentz sucked up most of their available cap space. Standig specifically mentions middle linebacker, tight end, safety and wide receiver.
- The Commanders want to bring back TE Ricky Seals-Jones and S Bobby McCain, which Standig says would address two of those needs.
- While the Commanders are interested in bringing back RB J.D. McKissic and OT Cornelius Lucas, Standig writes both are getting a healthy amount of interest from other teams.
- Washington can create more cap space by extending G Ereck Flowers, per Standig. They could also release G Wes Schweitzer but Standig points out he’s in line to replace G Brandon Scherff.
- To address their need at linebacker, Washington could look at former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner. Standig notes HC Ron Rivera is a big fan but there’s a sense around the league Wagner wants to stay in the NFC West.
- Other options he mentions include Browns LB Anthony Walker, Falcons LB Foyesade Oluokun, Broncos LB Alexander Johnson or Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch. Former Bills LB A.J. Klein and Panthers LB Jermaine Carter are also depth options with ties to the coaching staff.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano has heard the Cowboys are optimistic about keeping DE DeMarcus Lawrence on a lower cap figure after he rebuffed a pay cut but cutting him is still a possibility.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports at least five teams discussed a trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper prior to his trade to the Cleveland Browns. The trade freed up $16 million in cap space for Dallas.
- Todd Archer of ESPN does not expect G Connor Williams to be back with the team in 2022.
- ESPN’s Ed Werder mentions the Cowboys would not be former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner‘s first choice for a new team. Dallas also figures to wait to see how Wagner’s market develops.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that after trading Cooper, the Cowboys are continuing to work on a long-term deal with WR Michael Gallup.
- The current hangup with Gallup is the length of the deal, as Dallas likes longer deals and the current offer is rumored to be five years and $55 million. (Fowler)
- Cowboys RT La’el Collins is an attractive trade option for many teams, as a franchise would simply owe him a salary of $10 million for each of the next three seasons with no other bonuses or incentives involved. (Field Yates)
- Dallas has agreed to cut Collins if it cannot find a trade partner. (Fowler)
- Cowboys WR Noah Brown‘s deal is for the veteran minimum and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. It’s a one-year, $1.187 million deal with $302,500 guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that while the Eagles have done extensive due diligence on a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Philadelphia has never gotten an indication that Watson is interested in waiving his no-trade clause for them.
- Fowler adds the Eagles have come up as a potential landing spot for Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.
Giants
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes he’s getting more and more of a sense that RB Saquon Barkley won’t be on the Giants in 2022. He says New York is hopeful a contending team will give up a mid-round pick for Barkley, perhaps someone like the Bills or Cardinals.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the belief around the league is that the Giants will be able to trade CB James Bradberry, with the Raiders and a reunion with DC Patrick Graham mentioned.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!