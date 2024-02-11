NFC Rumors: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes some sort of conversation took place between the Commanders and Bill Belichick before Washington ultimately hired Dan Quinn as head coach.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says he’s been cautioned by multiple people to not jump to any conclusions and connect the dots between the Commanders and USC QB Caleb Williams after the team hired USC QBs coach Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator.
- According to Graziano, there are some within the Commanders organization who are fascinated with the idea of trading up to draft Williams. However, it’s not a guarantee Chicago is even open to the idea of moving off of the No. 1 pick and the cost would clearly be significant.
- Sources have pointed out to Graziano North Carolina QB Drake Maye played in a version of the Air Raid system in 2022, which could make him a fit for Kingsbury.
- Beyond that, LSU’s Jayden Daniels has mobility and is a downfield passer who could also have success in Kingsbury’s system.
Cowboys
- Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that while Cowboys QB Dak Prescott carries a staggering $59.455 million cap hit in 2024, it’s not a foregone conclusion the parties will get a long-term extension in place this offseason.
- Graziano points out Prescott has done a good job maximizing leverage in the past and his current position has left him with “unprecedented contract leverage.” The bottom line is Prescott doesn’t have to say yes to a deal he doesn’t love.
- One possibility, according to Graziano, could be for the Cowboys to restructure Prescott’s deal to lower his cap figure. However, Prescott holds leverage here too as the team would need to add void years to his current deal to spread things out. This would still allow Prescott to hit the market in 2025 and couldn’t be franchised.
- As for WR CeeDee Lamb, Graziano thinks the Cowboys will likely get a deal done with the star receiver.
- Graziano could see Dallas opening extension talks with EDGE Micah Parsons, but they also have some time there with the fifth-year option available to pick up next year.
- A report from NFL Media notes Prescott could reset the quarterback market on his next deal.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Cowboys as a team to watch for Bill Belichick in 2025, depending on how the season plays out.
- Fowler adds that Belichick’s strong relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “could loom large.”
Giants
- A report from NFL Media indicates the Giants are confident QB Daniel Jones will be ready to play in Week 1 and is progressing in his rehab from a torn ACL.
- The report adds the Giants would likely have to move up from No. 6 overall if they want to secure one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. The team did its homework this fall on the top options.
