NFC Rumors: Deebo Samuel, Patrick Queen, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

  • According to Jason La Canfora, the 49ers are working to sign WR Brandon Aiyuk to an extension.
  • Assuming the 49ers get a deal done with Aiyuk, a GM who spoke with La Canfora predicted: “I think they’ll trade Deebo [Samuel].”

Cardinals

  • According to Jason La Canfora, three executives have told him that they would not be surprised if the Giants traded up with the Cardinals at No. 4 overall to get Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
  • Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett has an upcoming Top 30 visit with the Arizona Cardinals. (Justin M)

Seahawks

  • According to Jason La Canfora, “many executives” predicted that Ravens LB Patrick Queen will sign with the Seahawks this offseason.
  • There are obvious ties here with new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald coming over after running the Ravens’ defense.
  • Interestingly enough, La Canfora says some in the Seahawks organization view Panthers S Jeremy Chinn as the closest available option to play the hybrid safety/big nickel defensive back role Kyle Hamilton had in Baltimore.

