NFC Rumors: Deebo Samuel, Patrick Queen, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- According to Jason La Canfora, the 49ers are working to sign WR Brandon Aiyuk to an extension.
- Assuming the 49ers get a deal done with Aiyuk, a GM who spoke with La Canfora predicted: “I think they’ll trade Deebo [Samuel].”
Cardinals
- According to Jason La Canfora, three executives have told him that they would not be surprised if the Giants traded up with the Cardinals at No. 4 overall to get Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
- Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett has an upcoming Top 30 visit with the Arizona Cardinals. (Justin M)
- Texas A&M DT McKinley Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Bo Brack)
- Alabama OT JC Latham had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Bo Brack)
- Penn State OT Olu Fashanu said he had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Donnie Druin)
- The Cardinals had a formal Combine interview with Washington WR Rome Odunze. (Ian Rapoport)
- UCLA DE Laiatu Latu had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Donnie Druin)
- Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell said he met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Donnie Druin)
Seahawks
- According to Jason La Canfora, “many executives” predicted that Ravens LB Patrick Queen will sign with the Seahawks this offseason.
- There are obvious ties here with new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald coming over after running the Ravens’ defense.
- Interestingly enough, La Canfora says some in the Seahawks organization view Panthers S Jeremy Chinn as the closest available option to play the hybrid safety/big nickel defensive back role Kyle Hamilton had in Baltimore.
