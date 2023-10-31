NFC Rumors: Jacoby Brissett, Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

heading back to the Browns, Finlay confirms that they are accurate but the situation is complicated by Brissett acting as his own agent. Finlay adds that aside from DE Chase Young, another name to watch is RB Antonio Gibson who has been involved in conversations following a reduced role in Washington.

Cowboys

When the Cowboys lost starting CB Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL, it pushed CB DaRon Bland back into the starting lineup on the outside after an offseason of prepping at slot corner. Despite all of the angst about losing Diggs, Bland has stepped up as a playmaker, recording his third pick-six and fourth interception of the season in the win against the Rams.

“He’s that guy,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Not a lot of guys being able to move positions like that and make the impact that he’s been able to make. Obviously, when you lose a guy like Trevon, people wonder. Then when a guy like that steps in and he says, ‘Hey, I’m here and I’m ready to play, that’s important.’”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy does not expect LT Tyron Smith to practice on Wednesday. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been active on the phones pursuing options at the deadline that could make the team better, according to Albert Breer. Breer adds that off-ball linebacker could be one of the main positions he’ll look to improve as well as keeping tabs on big-time stars that could be moved.

Giants

Adam Schefter reports that Giants QB Tyrod Taylor was discharged from the hospital following a rib injury on Sunday and is considered week-to-week.