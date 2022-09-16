NFC Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers GM John Lynch said TE George Kittle (groin) is improving and he’ll be a game-time decision for Week 2: “With a player like George, you wait right up until game time… We’ll hold out hope that George is ready.” (Matt Maiocco)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that Geno Smith “really played a great game” in Week 1 and was able to connect on big plays to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“He really played a great game,” Carroll said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic. “He did exactly like we would hope he would do. You hope he’s going to hit every pass — and he almost did. He was rolling. A little shaky getting started in the second half, but it wasn’t him, it was just stuff that occurred, and we weren’t quite as productive. The third downs showed up a little bit. We were great on third downs early in the game, the guys made big catches. DK (Metcalf) had a contribution there and Lock had a couple there, coming through and making plays. It was great.”

Metcalf had high praise of Smith for being able to protect the football and make correct reads.

“Geno did really well taking care of the football, making the right reads and just keeping his confidence up throughout the whole game which bled to the other players on offense, and defense, and special teams,” Metcalf said.

Carroll pointed out that he would’ve liked Smith to step up in the pocket on a couple of pass rushes from LT Charles Cross‘ side.

“Geno needed to step up in the pocket, and we got sacked a couple times where we got push on Charles’ side over there,” Carroll said. “Those were big plays in the drives because we were really good on third down early, and we lost a couple (opportunities) there, and that was the difference.”