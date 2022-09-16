NFC Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that people who have worked with and for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan anticipate he will go to QB Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 if starting QB Trey Lance struggles this week against the Seahawks and San Francisco drops to 0-2.
- 49ers TE George Kittle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. (Cam Inman)
- Both third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price and UDFA RB Jordan Mason will compete behind RB Jeff Wilson Jr. for the number two running back role this week in practice. Shanahan said the team will “go with the hot hand” on gameday. (Matt Barrows)
- 49ers GM John Lynch said TE George Kittle (groin) is improving and he’ll be a game-time decision for Week 2: “With a player like George, you wait right up until game time… We’ll hold out hope that George is ready.” (Matt Maiocco)
Cardinals
- The Cardinals officially ruled out WR Andy Isabella (back) and WR Rondale Moore for Week 2 on Friday.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Isabella’s injury is not considered a long-term injury.
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said S Jalen Thompson (toe) will be a game-time decision. (Josh Weinfuss)
Seahawks
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that Geno Smith “really played a great game” in Week 1 and was able to connect on big plays to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
“He really played a great game,” Carroll said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic. “He did exactly like we would hope he would do. You hope he’s going to hit every pass — and he almost did. He was rolling. A little shaky getting started in the second half, but it wasn’t him, it was just stuff that occurred, and we weren’t quite as productive. The third downs showed up a little bit. We were great on third downs early in the game, the guys made big catches. DK (Metcalf) had a contribution there and Lock had a couple there, coming through and making plays. It was great.”
Metcalf had high praise of Smith for being able to protect the football and make correct reads.
“Geno did really well taking care of the football, making the right reads and just keeping his confidence up throughout the whole game which bled to the other players on offense, and defense, and special teams,” Metcalf said.
Carroll pointed out that he would’ve liked Smith to step up in the pocket on a couple of pass rushes from LT Charles Cross‘ side.
“Geno needed to step up in the pocket, and we got sacked a couple times where we got push on Charles’ side over there,” Carroll said. “Those were big plays in the drives because we were really good on third down early, and we lost a couple (opportunities) there, and that was the difference.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!