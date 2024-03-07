NFC Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter fully expects the Bears to draft USC QB Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

“I’ve said all along that I’d be very surprised if the Bears didn’t go Caleb Williams at one,” Schefter said, via Bears Wire.

Schefter added that the market for Bears QB Justin Fields isn’t as lucrative as originally thought.

“I don’t think the market for Justin Fields is as robust as the Bears and he had thought,” Schefter said.