NFC Rumors: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Lions are among the teams interested in trading for a receiver before the upcoming deadline.

QUESTIONABLE for Week 8: LB Trey Flowers (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (illness), CB A.J. Parker (neck), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (thigh)

Packers

Regarding the Packers’ additions of veterans like Cobb, LB De’Vondre Campbell, LB Jaylon Smith, CB Rasul Douglas, and DE Whitney Mercilus, QB Aaron Rodgers they all bring a high-football IQ to the organization.

“You love when you can plug in veteran players who can play football at a high level in those spots,” Rodgers said, via PackersWire.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports mentions that the Packers are in a perfect spot to make a trade to bolster their roster ahead of the deadline, as they’re currently the only NFC team above .500 with at least $5 million in cap space.

Robinson specifically mentions Texans WR Brandin Cooks as someone Green Bay should call about.

Other options, per Robinson, could include Giants TE Evan Engram, Falcons TE Hayden Hurst, and Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki. Packers' Davante Adams will still receive his $31,250 weekly active roster bonus because he's fully vaccinated, despite missing the game against the Cardinals due to COVID-19. (Tom Pelissero)

Vikings

Chris Tomasson reports that Vikings Ben Ellefson suffered a foot injury in practice on Wednesday and is expected to return later this season. TEsuffered a foot injury in practice on Wednesday and is expected to return later this season.

Vikings co-DC Andre Patterson said the team has to smother Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott on Sunday: "We've got to make (Dak Prescott) feel our presence b/c if we don't, he'll kill us. He's a great quarterback. "You got to go into the game thinking he's going to be Dak. You have to defend like he's going to be at his best." (Jon Machota)

OUT for Week 8: DT Michael Pierce (elbow)

for Week 8: DT Michael Pierce (elbow) DOUBTFUL for Week 8: DE Patrick Jones (knee)

for Week 8: DE Patrick Jones (knee) QUESTIONABLE for Week 8: WR Dede Westbrook (ankle)