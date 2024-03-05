NFC Rumors: Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda reports Tampa Bay and S Antoine Winfield Jr. are “zeroing in” on a long-term deal to avoid using the franchise tag. Pauline says the deal is likely to be in the ballpark of three years, $60 million.

Pauline adds the Buccanneers will "look to quickly sign" QB Baker Mayfield to a long-term deal as well.

ESPN's Jenna Laine believes WR Mike Evans ' new contract with Tampa Bay could keep him there for the rest of his career. Laine mentions that "the feeling for him" has been that Evans has two more good years left in him.

Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore spoke about the new deal: "Mike just called me last night and said I want to be a BUC for Life. Myself and Darren Jones have worked hard to get this deal done!" (Jonathan Jones)

Panthers

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer goes through what the Panthers could look to do to improve the offensive line around LT Ikem Ekwonu in 2024.

Panthers RT Taylor Moton leaves Carolina with a decision this offseason, as he could save the Panthers over $5 million if he’s released. However, Kaye believes an extension is more likely, as it could create up to $13 million in cap space without adding another gap on the roster.

Kaye thinks RG Austin Corbett is "likely to return" as the starter in 2024 despite a tough season and a cap hit of over $10 million.

Panthers LG Brady Christensen missed nearly the entire 2023 season and Kaye notes he's ready to compete for a starting spot at guard or at backup tackle. Kaye sees the Panthers going into the "second-tier market" for a guard for someone who is under 30 at the right price.

Kaye raises the possibility of the Panthers moving on from C Bradley Bozeman as a June 1 cut even though he's still owed guaranteed money.

Saints

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has been floated in trade rumors this offseason, as his cap hit will be at least $14 million every year through 2026. He’s been productive when on the field, but 17 games missed in the last two years is tough to deal with at that price. Saints HC Dennis Allen notably dropped the “right now” qualifier when discussing Lattimore’s status with the team.

“Lat’s a big part of our team, right now,” Allen said, via Matthew Paras of nola.com. “Yeah, really, I think it’s about guys that we feel like can help us win football games, guys that we feel like can continue to build the right type of culture here, and guys that are willing to do the things that it’s necessary to do to succeed. And so, look, like I said, Marshon’s a part of our football team. He’s been a big part of our football team.”

Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald clarifies some things with Lattimore’s contract, as it’s among the more complicated deals in the league especially for non-quarterbacks. Last December, the Saints took the 2024 year of Lattimore’s contract that called for him to make a $15 million base salary with $12 million of that guaranteed and basically turned it all into an option bonus instead of a signing bonus like teams do in a traditional restructure, per Fitzgerald.

What that means is while the option bonus is treated as a signing bonus on the books, prorating over the remainder of Lattimore’s deal, it’s not actually due until the option is due, which in this case is a week before the season. If the Saints traded Lattimore, his new team would be responsible for the option bonus, not the Saints.

Fitzgerald points out the Saints still have to deal with the dead money on Lattimore’s contract from previous restructures, so a trade before June 1 would result in a $31 million dead hit and a loss of $16 million in cap space. If Lattimore is traded after June 1, the dead money is spread out to $10.6 million in 2024 and $20.6 million in 2025.

According to Nick Underhill, Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk underwent minor knee surgery, and the team “feels good about where he is.“

Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Saints. (David Newton)