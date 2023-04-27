NFC Rumors: Packers, Rams, Vikings

Packers

When now-former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year extension with Green Bay a year ago, it seemed to finally represent the burial of the hatchet between him and the team, specifically the leadership including GM Brian Gutekunst. Yet a year later, Rodgers is on his way out, and Gutekunst says there hasn’t been any direct communication between him and the quarterback for most of the offseason.

“I have so much respect for Aaron, not only the person but the player that he is,” Gutekunst said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “There’s so much gratitude in what he’s done for this organization. Again, it would’ve been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen. So it’s different. It’ll probably hit me a little bit at some other juncture when I don’t have a lot on my plate.

“I know this: He’ll always be a Packer. He’ll be one of the best who have ever done it around here. I have a lot of respect how he went about it and he’ll be missed. There’s no doubt about it. Players like that don’t come around very often, but at the same time, we’re really excited where we’re headed and what we’re moving to do and wish him nothing but the best.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all the teams picking in the 10-14 range have been doing homework on either trading down or trading up into the top ten, including the Packers.

Breer explains this is seen as a class without a lot of first-round-caliber players and the cliff starts to hit at right about 10. That means teams either want to move up to make sure they secure someone with a good grade or move back to add draft capital and still likely get someone they would have taken with their original pick, or similar.

Gutekunst felt taking on the cap hit from this year was better than kicking the can down the road: “Taking it now and maybe clearing some stuff up for next year I just felt like that was better for us to take. We’ll be a little tight but Russ has some pretty good options (to create room), too.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Gutekunst said pushing the envelope into the future doesn’t help the team in the present: “When you start pushing things out further and further, it doesn’t help your football team as much right now.” (Ryan Wood)

Gutekunst said the team was wanting a first-round pick in 2024 and possibly more, but had some awareness about where Rodgers was at in his career: “I wanted a lot of things to start out. Maybe more than that. Aaron is a great player. If you’re going to trade a great player, you want to get as much for him as he can. I think we were realistic, and where the player was in his career.” (Wood)

Rams

When asked about how Rams DT Aaron Donald feels about Los Angeles’ roster overhaul, HC Sean McVay said the defensive tackle is feeling “motivated” going into next season: “Aaron is a great competitor… Aaron is motivated. The greats elevate people around him. It’s a very similar feeling in terms of that outside-in narrative when we first got here,” per Greg Beacham.

feels about Los Angeles’ roster overhaul, HC said the defensive tackle is feeling “motivated” going into next season: “Aaron is a great competitor… Aaron is motivated. The greats elevate people around him. It’s a very similar feeling in terms of that outside-in narrative when we first got here,” per Greg Beacham. As for trading WR Allen Robinson to the Steelers, McVay said they would’ve tried to get Robinson more involved in their offense in 2023 if he was still a member of the Rams: “If, for whatever reason it didn’t go down that way, we were gonna continue to pour into him and try to do a better job of utilizing him in a fashion that was in alignment with his skill sets, that I think you always try to do as you move forward. You try to be able to learn from previous things. That was going to be our focus and concentration as a coaching staff. Really, up until last week, that was the mindset and mentality that we had taken. In my mind, I thought we had kind of moved on where, ‘hey, we’re moving forward with Allen.’ Then the Pittsburgh thing kind of came together pretty quickly. He was a pro about it, and I wish Allen nothing but the best,” per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doubts the Vikings would trade up for a quarterback. If one they like makes it to them at pick No. 23, he adds they’d consider taking him.

Breer doesn’t think the Vikings will trade up, as they have just five picks and have been trying to get younger this offseason. But he does buy that they might be interested in Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as they try to look ahead at the position.

as they try to look ahead at the position. Alabama TE Cameron Latu had a top-30 visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson)