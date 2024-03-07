NFC Rumors: Russell Wilson, Adam Thielen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Buccaneers

Falcons

Panthers

  • Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reiterates he’s heard the Panthers are interested in getting better at center this offseason. While current C Bradley Bozeman is already guaranteed $4 million in 2024, he has a $1.5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year. Cutting him before that would free the Panthers of that obligation. 
  • Kaye also points out Bozeman can play guard and cutting him would create just $360,000 in cap space, so he could remain as depth in 2024. 
  • Kaye mentions he hasn’t heard anything about veteran WR Adam Thielen wanting to leave Charlotte and he’s gotten the impression the Panthers want to keep him in 2024. 
  • Justin Melo reports the Panthers are scheduled to host USC WR Brenden Rice for an official top-30 visit.

Saints

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply