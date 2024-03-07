NFC Rumors: Russell Wilson, Adam Thielen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- On Saturday, the Buccaneers’ formal Combine interviews included Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke OL Graham Barton, Kansas OT Dominick Puni, Arizona OT Jordan Morgan, Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, Notre Dame OL Blake Fisher, Washington OL Troy Fautanu,
Connecticut G Christian Haynes, Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton and Kansas State G Cooper Beebe. (Scott Reynolds)
- On Friday, Tampa Bay had formal interviews with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., Tulane QB Michael Pratt, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, Washington WR Jalen McMillan, Florida State WR Keon Coleman, Kentucky RB Ray Davis and USC RB Marshawn Lloyd.
- Oregon QB Bo Nix said he met with the Buccaneers, but he declined to elaborate whether it was a formal or informal interview.
- On Thursday, Tampa Bay had formal interviews with Georgia S Javon Bullard, Georgia S Tykee Smith, Utah S Cole Bishop, Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter, Kentucky CB Andru Phillips, Clemson CB Nate Wiggins, Florida State TE Jaheim Bell, Washington TE Devin Culp and Ohio State TE Cade Stover.
- UCF WR Javon Baker had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Dave Heilman)
Falcons
- In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives were split on how the Falcons would proceed at No. 8 overall between Florida State DE Jared Verse, Alabama OLB Dallas Turner, Penn State DE Chop Robinson and Alabama OL JC Latham, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.
- One general manager thinks Atlanta is most likely to trade up to No. 1 overall for USC QB Caleb Williams or acquire Bears QB Justin Fields: “They are the most likely to trade to 1 and get Caleb Williams, or trade for Fields.”
- Another executive expects Atlanta to sign Russell Wilson: “I don’t see a quarterback necessarily because I think they are going to sign Russell Wilson. They could go corner, too, but I’ll give them a pass rusher.”
- Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy said he had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Bob Condotta)
- The Falcons had a formal Combine interview with Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine. (Justin Melo)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Tom Downey)
- Toledo QB Quinyon Mitchell had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Falcons had formal Combine interviews with Texas WR Adonai Mitchell, Clemson CB Nate Wiggins and Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter. (Daniel Flick)
Panthers
- Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reiterates he’s heard the Panthers are interested in getting better at center this offseason. While current C Bradley Bozeman is already guaranteed $4 million in 2024, he has a $1.5 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year. Cutting him before that would free the Panthers of that obligation.
- Kaye also points out Bozeman can play guard and cutting him would create just $360,000 in cap space, so he could remain as depth in 2024.
- Kaye mentions he hasn’t heard anything about veteran WR Adam Thielen wanting to leave Charlotte and he’s gotten the impression the Panthers want to keep him in 2024.
- Justin Melo reports the Panthers are scheduled to host USC WR Brenden Rice for an official top-30 visit.
Saints
- Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy said he had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Bob Condotta)
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Tom Downey)
- Wake Forest S Malik Mustapha had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Mike Kaye)
