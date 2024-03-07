NFC Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Drake Maye, Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig heard from two other NFL executives that they would consider trading at least a fourth-round pick for QB Sam Howell .

. Standig mentions there’s a strong possibility the Commanders try and re-sign veteran OT Cornelius Lucas , as he’s valuable insurance in case they need a pinch starter at tackle.

, as he's valuable insurance in case they need a pinch starter at tackle. USC RB Marshawn Lloyd had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders, per Standig.

In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives voted to make LSU QB Jayden Daniels the Commanders' No. 2 overall pick, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Although North Carolina QB Drake Maye got one vote to be selected by Washington, one executive thinks there is concern over Maye's mechanics: "I think people struggle with Maye's mechanics."

The one executive to vote for Maye explained he heard new GM Adam Peters was "really into" Maye.

Another executive could see Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy pushing for the No. 2 selection if he throws well going forward: "If he throws well, he is competing for the No. 2 spot. I don't see him overtaking them, though."

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders hired Tim McGrath as senior director of player health and performance. His position will be overseeing the team's athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and player wellness. He joined the team as a consultant late last season.

Cowboys

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones wouldn’t elaborate when asked about Dak Prescott‘s possible contract restructure given he’s set to count for $59.5 million against this year’s salary cap.

“We won’t be expounding on those type of things with our negotiation,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “I mean, that’s obviously something as we move forward, hopefully we’ll continue to make progress and communicate. Sorry to tell you guys, but we’re not gonna be giving reports on how things are going.”

Jones added they are not considering parting ways with Prescott and want him to continue in Dallas.

“Our whole thing with Dak is him being a Cowboy. That’s all that’s on our mind,” Jones said. “[We] certainly don’t get into those type of thoughts.”

The Cowboys are currently $9 million over the cap. Jones explained they have ways to adjust the cap and deals done with Prescott, LB Micah Parsons and WR CeeDee Lamb.

“Well we’ve got ways to adjust his cap number for this year,” Jones said. “We are, obviously, between Dak and between Micah and CeeDee, the salary cap is real for us with those three guys. [We’re] in a situation where we want to do deals with all three of them. Do you get to do everything you want to do with the salary cap? I don’t think any team does. But we’re certainly gonna be able to go out and go to work, and get the things done that we feel like we need to get done to be successful.”

NBC’s Matthew Berry was told by a source at the NFL Combine to not be surprised if the Cowboys re-sign RB Tony Pollard.

Eagles

Giants

Regarding the Giants deciding not to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan cites a source who spoke with the organization who indicated New York does not want to pay running backs over $10 million per year: “They don’t see the value in paying a running back $10 million.”

Raanan writes allowing Barkley to reach the open market allows him to determine his full value.

Raanan isn’t fully ruling out Barkley returning to the Giants, with the best-case scenario being the free agent market proving more difficult than expected for the running back.

Should Barkley come back, Raanan thinks it’d likely be for less than a $10 million annual deal.

NBC’s Matthew Berry‘s impression from sources at the NFL Combine is that Barkley will “almost certainly” depart from New York this offseason.

One source expressed to Berry that New York passed on re-signing Barkley last offseason when New York was considered a contender, saying: “They didn’t want to pay him last off-season and that was when they thought they were good!”

As for QB Daniel Jones, Berry writes the quarterback’s contract makes it impossible to move on from him and the expectation is Jones will be their Week 1 starter.