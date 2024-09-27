NFC South Notes: Bucky Irving, Andy Dalton, Diontae Johnson, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving (hamstring) said he is ready to play in Week 4: “I feel pretty great. I look forward to playing on Sunday.” (Greg Auman)

Panthers

Panthers QB Andy Dalton is excited for their Week 4 against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s going to be nice to catch up with them and get to see them,” Dalton said Wednesday, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “When you see Cincy on the schedule — I’ve had it every year except last year. So, it’s always fun to get the opportunity to go up against them.”

Dalton doesn’t think the Bengals’ 0-3 start to the season is indicative of their talent level.

“It’s a great team,” Dalton said. “Their record doesn’t show exactly who they are. Everybody knows what types of players they have over there and the success that they’ve had. So, you can’t take them lightly.”

Panthers QB Andy Dalton praised WR Diontae Johnson for his ability to get open in Week 3’s big win over the Raiders and mentioned how it helps a quarterback to have a dependable receiver.

“There’s a reason we brought him here. He knows how to get open,” Dalton said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “And when you know how to get open and I can make quick decisions, get the ball out of my hands and let him go do something with it.”

Johnson said he could feel Dalton’s veteran experience and command of the huddle.

“I knew Andy could throw the ball. I played against Andy when he was in Cincinnati, so I was kind of familiar with his game,” Johnson said. “It’s just once I got out there, you felt that vet presence in the huddle and that command. And as a player, being around a quarterback that you’ve been around before, when it comes to that experience, it makes you go harder and know what to expect and know what you’re getting from a veteran like that.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said Johnson and Dalton communicated throughout the week on all the nuances of route-running and passing.

“This is a real challenge, to come into a situation where most of your reps haven’t gone to Diontae,” Canales said. “But both of those guys are experienced players who are very serious about the game plan, about working through the nuances of the routes, all the way through the plan. So that was a full week process, all the way through Saturday, of talking. On game day, talking (and) having those conversations on the sideline. So just a great job by those two guys to find good work together.”