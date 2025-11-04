NFC Trade Rumors: Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers, Saints, Vikings

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Buccaneers

  • CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones does not expect the Buccaneers to make any moves of consequence at the trade deadline. 

Packers

  • CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones does not expect the Packers to look into trading for a tight end after losing Tucker Kraft for the season with a torn ACL, saying instead to look for a larger role for TE Luke Musgrave.

Panthers

  • CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones doesn’t get the sense the Panthers will do anything more than a late-round swap for a player, preferring to preserve their draft capital to keep building this offseason. 

Saints

  • CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes it’s hard to imagine the 1-8 Saints let the trade deadline pass without dealing anyone, with WR Rashid Shaheed a more likely trade candidate than WR Chris Olave. New Orleans did indeed trade Shaheed to the Seahawks for fourth and fifth-round picks. 
  • Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Saints are open to trading CB Alontae Taylor but have been driving a hard bargain in talks so far. 

Vikings

  • CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings executed a cheap deal for a veteran quarterback. 
  • Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has also heard the Vikings have poked around the market for cornerback help. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. players we could have trade for: on the cheap…
    Logan Wilson LB Bengals traded for a 7th round pick

    Kyle Duggar S 6′ 1″ 220lbs traded with a 7th round pick for a 6th round pick
    Kyle Duggar can play all over the field Bowles would be able to get creative with him

Leave a Reply