NFC Trade Rumors: Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers, Saints, Vikings

Buccaneers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones does not expect the Buccaneers to make any moves of consequence at the trade deadline.
Packers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones does not expect the Packers to look into trading for a tight end after losing Tucker Kraft for the season with a torn ACL, saying instead to look for a larger role for TE Luke Musgrave.
Panthers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones doesn’t get the sense the Panthers will do anything more than a late-round swap for a player, preferring to preserve their draft capital to keep building this offseason.
Saints
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes it’s hard to imagine the 1-8 Saints let the trade deadline pass without dealing anyone, with WR Rashid Shaheed a more likely trade candidate than WR Chris Olave. New Orleans did indeed trade Shaheed to the Seahawks for fourth and fifth-round picks.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Saints are open to trading CB Alontae Taylor but have been driving a hard bargain in talks so far.
Vikings
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings executed a cheap deal for a veteran quarterback.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has also heard the Vikings have poked around the market for cornerback help.
players we could have trade for: on the cheap…
Logan Wilson LB Bengals traded for a 7th round pick
Kyle Duggar S 6′ 1″ 220lbs traded with a 7th round pick for a 6th round pick
Kyle Duggar can play all over the field Bowles would be able to get creative with him
