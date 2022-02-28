NFL Announces Five Teams Playing International Games In 2022

The NFL announced via their Twitter account five of the teams that will play in international games during the upcoming 2022 regular season.

The five teams include the Cardinals, Saints, Packers, Jaguars, and Buccaneers. Arizona is scheduled to play in Mexico City, Mexico, while Tampa Bay will play the first ever regular-season game in Munich, Germany.

Meanwhile, New Orleans, Green Bay, and Jacksonville are all slated for a game in London, England.

These five teams are the designated “home” teams, meaning they’re giving up one of their home games in 2022 to play internationall.

We will have more news on which teams will be playing abroad next season as it becomes available.