NFL Draft Notes: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward

When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports Miami QB Cam Ward was impressive during interviews with multiple teams and is “the clear No. 1 QB in the class.”

However, Berry heard that the Browns actually like Sanders, and Cleveland will likely pursue a quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks Dart will be an early Day 2 selection and is the leading candidate to be the first quarterback off of the board behind Ward and Sanders.

According to Tony Pauline, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is currently falling down draft boards and isn’t expected to come off the board until at least sixth overall, where the Raiders pick.

After three years at Oregon, three more at Texas Tech, and one final season at Louisville, 25-year-old QB Tyler Shough said NFL teams aren’t bothered by him turning 26 in September and only the media has concerns about it.

“Not from coaches or NFL personnel. Only from the media,” Shough said, via Pro Football Talk. “More than anything, just letting them know it’s been an advantage for me…You see quarterbacks playing well into their 30s, even better ball late in their 30s. More than anything, it’s kind of helped me.”

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel dominated at the college level and is now hoping for his chance to make it in the NFL, imploring teams to watch the tape on him in order to see the confidence he can bring to a franchise.

“I challenge everyone to just watch the tape,” Gabriel said, via Fox Sports. “And you’ll see the evolution from 2019 to now, the growth I’ve made not only physically, but mentally. Even with my throwing motion, you’ll see how polished and how detailed it’s been. I think I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older that I’ve been built for the position. Growing up I’ve played it, so it’s something I know very well. I’m a winner. I’ve won at all three spots, have done it in big games and everything in between.And then I’m a learner. I know I won’t know everything going into the door in the NFL. I’ve got a bunch of knowledge, but there’s still a bunch for me to learn. I’m eager to learn and know there’s a lot of room for growth.”