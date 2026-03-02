NFL Draft Notes: Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Diego Pavia, Ty Simpson

Spencer Fano

With four uncles who played in the NFL before him, Utah OT Spencer Fano has a lot of eyes on him ahead of the draft. His older brother, Logan, is also hoping to be drafted as a pass rusher in the later rounds.

“If you get me, you’re getting someone who’s not going to allow himself to fail,” Fano said, via NFL.com. “I have too many people to prove right to allow myself to fail them and fail myself. I’m going to do everything it takes to be great in this league.”

Francis Mauigoa

The other top tackle, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, says he has been asked about moving to guard by every team he has met with at the combine.

“They have all talked to me about, like, how do I feel if I move to guard? And it’s the same thing (each meeting),” Mauigoa said, via NFL.com. “Like I told the guys, there are five positions. I’ll make sure I take one of them,” he said. “I mean, I play right tackle. It would be cool if I stay at tackle, but if guard is the way I get into the game, I’m gonna give it my all.” Diego Pavia Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia told reporters at the Combine that he is taking advice from former Heisman Trophy winner QB Johnny Manziel. “He’s giving me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said regarding Manziel. “And, you know, he’s given me some good advice, for sure. And he always reaches out, too, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good, and he just, like, he’s just a friend to me, you know? And so he’s giving me some mentorship. He’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that really don’t know him.” Ty Simpson Alabama QB Ty Simpson is thought to be the second-best QB in the upcoming draft class, though it isn’t believed to be one of the better years for signal callers. Despite only being a one-year starter, Simpson believes his experience with the Crimson Tide gives him a leg up on normal prospects coming out of college. “First off, I think I’m ready, I’m a franchise quarterback,” Simpson said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “Alabama prepares you the most for the NFL … The Alabama locker room is as close to an NFL locker room as you can get.” “It matters what happens April 24th and 25th, Knowing no matter where I’m projected, where I go, they’re going to get the best Ty Simpson.”