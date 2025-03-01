NFL Draft Notes: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Tight Ends

NFL Draft

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports most teams he’s spoken to feel Michigan TE Colston Loveland is the top tight end available in this year’s draft and have him graded as a “top-12 prospect.”

and Syracuse’s can develop into top tight ends 2-3 years down the road. Ohio State OT Josh Simmons says he is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn patellar tendon and will probably be cleared for a mid-April pro day. (Dan Parr)

Travis Hunter

Titans HC Brian Callahan said that Travis Hunter can play both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level in the NFL.

“That’s very realistic,” Callahan said, via NY Times. “He’s a unique player. There’s not a whole lot of other players you could compare (to) what he’s done. There are not many guys who have played that many snaps on both sides of the ball. You watch his tape, and you see his ability to play both (wide receiver and cornerback) at a very high level.”

Callahan added that he believes Hunter will start out as a cornerback at the next level.

“He probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to inject him into the offense as he gets more comfortable,” Callahan said. “But I think corner is probably his starting point, in my opinion. You might get varying opinions on that, but then I think he has a real role as a receiver.”

Hunter is an intriguing prospect with his ability to play both offense and defense. At the NFL Combine, the prospect said he “100 percent” wants to play on both sides but added it “depends on the organization.” (Chris Tomasson)

Shedeur Sanders

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders sees football in an “elite way” according to Colorado OC Pat Shurmur, who has 23 years of NFL coaching experience.

“When he had a thought about a play or a concept or how to do something, it was easy for me to then listen to it,” Shurmur told Ben Arthur of Fox Sports. “There were a lot of times when we came together on things that he saw a little differently than I did. I’m at that point in my career, too, where I don’t want to let a good idea go to waste, and he had a lot of really good ideas in terms of how he saw the game. So we tried to let some of that roll.”

“He has a heroic nature,” Shurmur added. “Just look at the players in the NFL playoffs, right? Most of the quarterbacks are good within the pocket, but they also have that heroic nature where they can make a playoff schedule, and I think Shedeur can do that. I think there’s something natural about it. That’s why there aren’t that many outstanding quarterbacks on the planet. But there’s also something developed about it.”

Sanders, much like his father, has not tried to hide his flashy lifestyle. The jewelry, the tropical vacations, and even recording a podcast episode while in a hot tub. He remains adamant that he has worked hard to get where he is and has a strong mindset focused on succeeding.

Money and fame are two things he already has, so he notes that neither can change who he is.

“I’m not here to prove that I’m a great guy or just prove anything outside of who I am,” Sanders said on a recent podcast episode. “At the end of the day, they’re going to like me as a person when you actually get to know me and meet me as opposed to looking at headlines. Because you know how people try to paint a picture of this, this, this. Money can’t change me. Fame can’t change me. We done had it all. There’s nothing that can really change. It’s just more so about playing football and winning games. That’s more so what it is for me. Whatever team I go to, whatever program I represent, I’m going to represent that program in the best light. But I’m going to always be myself.”