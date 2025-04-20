NFL Draft Notes: Will Howard, Travis Hunter, Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders

Will Howard

Ohio State QB Will Howard said he plans on making quarterback-needy teams that pass on him regret their decision to do so.

“I feel like my whole career I’ve been overlooked,” Howard said, via Around The NFL. “I didn’t have an offer from Pitt, I didn’t have an offer from Syracuse, I didn’t have an offer from Boston College, Penn State, Duke, Carolina. None of those schools offered me. I was trying for years. And I went to Kansas State and said, ‘I want to prove those people wrong.’ I hope Penn State looks back and says ‘Damn, we missed out on Will Howard. “You know, when I get to the NFL, I don’t want you guys to miss out on me. Because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I’m going to make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking me.”

Travis Hunter

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter said he’s unsure what position teams will want him to focus on as a rookie, but is confident in either role.

“They want to see how much I can handle, and it’s up to me at this point,” Hunter told The Associated Press on Thursday. “It’s just me being me. To be honest, I think I just need to see if my body will allow me to take all of this and continue to take all of this. But I do a lot of treatment, so I’m able to keep up with my body and with what I need for my body.”

Ian Rapoport points out that if the Browns do draft Hunter, he may make strides at wide receiver, given that he hasn’t fully put his focus on the position.

Rapoport adds that Hunter will not be a shutdown cornerback, but is a “unicorn” as a prospect, and while most teams like him, it is unclear how he will transition to the NFL and if he can be an every-down player like he believes he can be.

Jalen Milroe

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe said what separates him from the rest of the class is the ability to process information quickly and play faster than his opponents.

“The most important thing that I have is being a problem solver,” Milroe said, via PFT. “Being cool, calm, collected, being disciplined in my reads, not being one dimensional. Yes, everyone likes to mention my utilization of my legs, but I believe that I just play one step faster than my opponents when it comes to the passing game and the running game. I know that’s a superpower that other people do not have.”

Shedeur Sanders

ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke on how far Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders could slide: “It certainly feels like his range… is three to 21, and I don’t like the chances of him going nine.”