NFL Draft Rumors: LaNorris Sellers, Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mentions the current expectation in scouting circles is for South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers to return for another year in college in 2026.

While Oregon QB Dante Moore is believed to be leaning toward going back, Brugler points out the calculus for his decision could be different if he ends up viewed as a contender to go No. 1 overall. He adds losing OC Will Stein, who took the head coaching job at Kentucky, could also be a factor.

NFL Draft reporter Tony Pauline says the overwhelming belief from the sources he’s talked to is that Moore will return to Oregon in 2026, and receive a compensation package worth eight figures between NIL and other outside endorsements.

The loss of Stein was brought up to Pauline by sources close to the program, but he cites sources close to Moore who say the quarterback is still set up for an outstanding 2026 season.

Regarding Sellers, Pauline says there are people close to him who believe there would be a lot of risk in him returning to school for another season and they haven’t ruled out declaring for the draft.

Per Pauline, the current expectation is that Alabama QB Ty Simpson will be back for another season, though that’s not set in stone. He is a first-year starter and the NFL tends to prefer prospects with multiple seasons of starting experience.

Pauline and Brugler both write that Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is expected to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the draft, with little else to prove at the college level following an outstanding season for the No. 2 Hoosiers.

Mendoza, 22, initially committed to Yale before flipping to Cal. He was named the starter during his redshirt freshman season and started two years for the Golden Bears before transferring to Indiana for the 2025 season.

During his three-year college career, Mendoza has appeared in 32 games with 31 starts. He’s completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 7,470 yards, 62 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, adding 440 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Moore, 20, was a top-ranked recruit who initially committed to UCLA. After an up-and-down freshman year, he transferred to Oregon, earning the starting job in his second year with the program.

In 2025, Moore has started 12 games for the Ducks and completed 72.5 percent of his pass attempts for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sellers, 20, was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina by 24/7 and committed to South Carolina. He took over as the starter as a redshirt freshman and was named both to the freshman All-American team and the SEC Freshman of the Year.

During his three-year college career, Sellers has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 5,057 yards, 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 27 games with 24 starts. He’s added 320 carries for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.