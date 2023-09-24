NFL Eyeing International Games In Spain & Brazil In 2024

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has been doing its homework on potentially expanding its international series to include games in Spain and Brazil.

Neither country has hosted a regular season game yet but the NFL believes the interest shown by fans in the two countries is promising. They have sent officials to investigate partnerships with stadiums in Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Schefter notes the league believes there could be games in those countries as soon as next season.

“There’s a lot of interest in the NFL,” NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said. “I mean, we saw it. We did a Super Bowl viewing party last year down in Brazil, and it was packed and the energy is there. You’ve got some classic soccer clubs around the world who are really interested in hosting the NFL and building a relationship with the NFL. So the marriage of those two — there’s interests there for sure, and it’s just determining the timing and the approach.”

In 2021, the NFL split up marketing rights among different companies between the different teams, with the Bears and Dolphins getting Brazil and the Dolphins also getting Spain. Should the NFL play games in those countries in 2024, those teams would be strong candidates to play.

“Brazil and Spain are two strong markets and two important markets,” O’Reilly said. “And importantly, there are also markets that clubs are interested in. … Marrying where clubs are now building their fan base is important. It needs to work for the clubs as well.”

O’Reilly mentioned Australia is another market the NFL is considering for an international game but the logistics of playing there are more challenging.

The NFL will play three games in England this year and two in Germany. The league’s international series has been in place since 2007, with gradual expansion from London to include games in Germany and Mexico.

We’ll have more on the NFL international series as the news is available.