NFL Moving Bills Vs. Browns To Detroit Due To Snowstorm

According to Tim Graham, the NFL has decided to move Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Browns to Detroit due to the forecasted snowstorm.

Projections have Buffalo getting between three to six feet of snow, which is an enormous amount.

Plenty of games have been played in the snow before but that amount would cause hazards and logistical challenges for gameday operations, and resources that would be used to clear things out for the game may be needed elsewhere.

The Lions are on the road in New York this week so their stadium is free. The Bills are also set to play the Lions next week on Thanksgiving, so the logistics made sense from that end as well.

The game will still kick off at 1 PM Eastern. The NFL confirmed the news in its official announcement.

Official announcement on Sunday’s #Browns–#Bills game being moved to Detroit at 1 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/KoDr0kH8Tv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2022