NFL Officially Reschedules Multiple Week 15 Games Due To COVID-19

Update:

The NFL has officially announced the following schedule changes for Week 15 due to the COVID issues around the league:

Josina Anderson reports that the Raiders vs. Browns game is being postponed until Monday. According to Jay Glazer, the game will be played at 5 pm EST.

Adam Schefter adds that the NFL is discussing moving the Seahawks vs. Rams game to Tuesday. Jourdan Rodrigue hears that this game will be played at 4 pm EST on Tuesday.

Schefter adds that the Washington vs. Eagles game could now be played Tuesday night. Albert Breer says this game will be played at 7 pm EST on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL and NFL Players Association are in “active discussions” about postponing multiple Week 15 games due to the recent COVID-19 cases.

According to Pelissero, the NFL is discussing the possibility of rescheduling the Browns vs. Raiders, Washington vs. Eagles and Rams vs. Seahawks games to Monday and/or Tuesday.

Pelissero explains that the NFL has made clear the past two seasons it won’t postpone games for competitive reasons such as the Broncos’ quarterbacks testing positive last year for skirting the rules. However, they did reschedule multiple games last year due to evidence of ongoing COVID-19 spread.

There have been over 100 players test positive for COVID-19 just this week and you can expect more positive tests in the coming days.

Sources tell Pellisero that the NFLPA has received feedback that a majority of players want to eliminate COVID-19 protocols altogether. No more testing and quarantining, but this sentiment isn’t shared by union leadership, which has continued to advocate for daily testing.

The Raiders are getting ready to depart for Cleveland, but multiple reports have said that they’ve been told to stand down while the NFL sorts out their plans for Week 15.

One issue to consider pertaining to the Browns is that they’re scheduled to play the Packers next Saturday, so moving the game to Tuesday would leave them on a very short week.

Adam Schefter adds that “the league is getting pressure to move games.”

We’ll have more regarding NFL schedule changes as the news is available.