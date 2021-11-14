NFL Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, NFL Officiating

Aaron Rodgers

Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, other teams are unhappy with the way the NFL handled COVID-19 protocol violations by the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers . Specifically, there is displeasure about how Green Bay and Rodgers seemingly flouted the rules over a long period of time but the discipline was administered as if it were a one-time violation.

Russell Wilson

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson moved quickly to get surgery on his finger just hours after it was fractured and dislocated. That proved key in turning a six-to-eight-week injury into one that will end up keeping him out for just four weeks, as did Wilson’s relentless rehab.

“Great doctor, dedicated therapy, talented assistance, conviction and faith,” one source explained to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. “To do what he did in four weeks defied logic. Borderline miracle.”

NFL Officiating

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the league has privately admitted in its review of the Bears/Steelers game from last Monday that referee Tony Corrente ‘s crew missed at least three key calls that went against Chicago.

that drew the most ire after the game, however. A league spokesperson declined to comment to Pelissero, which is standard for the NFL which tends to back its officiating crews publicly. Discipline for judgement calls is rare but the NFL can downgrade officials and crews which impacts postseason assignments. The Bears also declined comment.