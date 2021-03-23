NFL Notes: Caleb Farley, Josh Gordon, Tua Tagovailoa

Caleb Farley

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley is having a microdisectomy on Tuesday and will not work out at his pro day on Friday.

is having a microdisectomy on Tuesday and will not work out at his pro day on Friday. Schefter adds it’s an outpatient procedure and the expectation is Farley will be ready for training camp. He’s seen as a likely high first-round pick but it’s worth noting he dealt with back issues his final college season.

Josh Gordon

After his stint with the Fan-Controlled Football League ended recently, WR Josh Gordon says he’s training and staying in shape for his next potential opportunity in the NFL.

“There’s no quit in me, at least I’m thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit. What has been deemed once my weakness I can credit for helping me move forward in life,” he said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon is about to turn 30 but believes he still has a lot to offer on the field to a team. He wants to remain connected to the game in some way and would even consider a career in coaching.

“I know I have a lot to offer, a lot of knowledge about the game and a lot of experience. I’m not going to tarnish that or throw that away and disrespect myself,” he said.

Regarding the NFL’s substance abuse program, Gordon said, “perfection is the key to kinda maintaining a career, and of course we know nobody’s perfect. But what I’m striving for is progress and being as close to perfect as I can be so I can be able to play.”

Tua Tagovailoa

Once the poster child of hope in Miami — see the Tank for Tua movement — Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa faces a lot of scrutiny for a former first-round pick entering just his second season. Much of that has to do with him being benched for veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick twice last year and rumors of other quarterbacks being available this offseason. But on his way out the door to start for Washington, Fitzpatrick said he’s still high on Tagovailoa’s potential.

“I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they play with him on Madden. Sometimes they play with me. But I’m looking forward to big things from him,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Orlando Sun-Sentinel’s Safid Deen. “I think he’s going to do great. Just in terms of being a leader or guys people can follow, he has all those qualities. I think we just need to have a little bit of patience. He was a rookie last year, and he’s going to do great things.”

Fitzpatrick pointed to Tagovailoa’s 6-3 record as a starter this past season, plus what he called elite accuracy and strong anticipation in addition to leadership skills, as reasons fans should be optimistic about Tagovailoa.

“It’s very difficult to play quarterback in the NFL,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think we keep forgetting that fact. The guy was a rookie last year and came in and went 6-3. We have to have a little bit of patience. I think he’s going to do great things.”