NFL Notes: Dalvin Cook, Peyton Manning, Yannick Ngakoue

Dalvin Cook

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook is coming off his worst season in the league where he spent the season as a backup behind Jets RB Breece Hall. Cook wants to get back to 100 percent health but still feels he has plenty left in the tank to show.

“To be honest, I had this conversation with my agent, and it’s like this year I do want to go to training camp,” Cook said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I just want to get my legs back under me and feel like myself again. I feel like getting in front of my teammates, new coaches and showing them what I got. I can still cut and still take (the ball) 80 (yards) when it’s time. I just got to get out there and show all these people that Dalvin is still Dalvin.”

“I feel great, man. Last year was kind of different for me because having to transition from being released and then having surgery and finding out where I want to be as far as rehabbing — just putting everything in order, it was kind of a whirlwind for me. It’s just about having everything in order this offseason and getting a jump on everything. I feel great, man. I’m ready to roll.”

Peyton Manning

When Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning retired, there was a lot of speculation that he would end up taking a general manager or team president job in order to stay plugged in with the game he loves so much. However, it appears all of Manning’s other pursuits are scratching that itch and he has no real desire to get into that type of role right now.

“I don’t think that’s anywhere on my radar by any means,” Manning said via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I love being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts, for the University of Tennessee. Obviously, living here I get to go to all the Broncos games. I was out at the facility the other day. Our kids do sports in the area around Dove Valley, so I’m probably at the facility a couple times a week. They have great snacks over there in their cafeteria. I don’t know if I’m being charged for those or what. I still have my key fob from when I played. Keith Bishop [the former Broncos linebacker who now runs security for the team] never made that go away, so that’s helpful as well. I’m excited about still being a part of the team and being part of the community. . . . I still feel an attachment and have really enjoyed getting to know the Walton-Penner family as well. But as far as running a team, I don’t think that’s on my radar.”

Yannick Ngakoue

Veteran DE Yannick Ngakoue remains unsigned in the summer for the second straight offseason and is looking like he’ll play for his sixth team in five years in 2024. Ngakoue says he’s not worrying as much about his contract this year and instead wants to re-establish himself as a quality NFL pass rusher.

“Honestly, I haven’t really been thinking about an offer or details in specific at all,” Ngakoue said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “The only thing I’ve been thinking about is taking that grass again and re-establishing myself on the field as one of the fiercest competitors in the game today. That’s the only thing on my mind. Everything else will come after that. I have to re-establish myself and remind people of why I’m one of the best [pass] rushers. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

Ngakoue added it would be his preference to sign before training camp to put himself in the best possible situation to succeed in 2024.

“I just hope that I’m somewhere before training camp starts because everyone needs to go through a training camp in order to have the kind of season they want to have,” he said. “It’s just like a boxer at the end of the day. If you don’t have a proper training camp, you can go into the ring and get knocked out. So it’s all about preparation. The only thing that I’m worried about is being able to help an organization, help out the young guys and guys that are veterans as well to be able to get a Super Bowl ring and just bring great energy to that building wherever I’m at.”