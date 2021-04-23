NFL Notes: Draft, Combine, Tryouts

Draft
- Jason La Canfora reports that there’s “growing buzz” regarding Georgia cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, who could both go higher than some expect.
- Regarding Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, La Canfora says the medical concerns are “very real” and some executives think he’ll end up going in the 20s somewhere.
- La Canfora adds that there is concern from NFL teams about the medicals regarding Miami EDGE Jalean Phillips. Even so, Phillips should still be a first-round pick, but probably won’t be selected until the “back third” of round one.
- According to James Palmer, Kentucky LB Jamin Davis has put himself in “good position” going into the 2021 NFL Draft and could be selected higher than many people expect.
- Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey has met with the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Lions. Edholm notes that Ramsey could be a “late-round pick.” (Eric Edholm)
Combine
- Rob Maadi of the Associated Press reports that the league is exploring changes to the annual NFL Combine to improve the professional and medical experience for players.
- According to Maadi, the league is seeking input from players who attended previous combines in order to evaluate the player experience. Points of emphasis for changes include calling players by names instead of numbers, limiting the number of medical personnel who examine players, and ensuring prospects aren’t “asked humiliating questions.”
Tryouts
- Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL has informed teams they will be allowed a maximum of five tryout players at rookie minicamps next month.
