NFL Draft Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter

Shedeur Sanders
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah took an early look at some of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, including Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. He’s the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado HC Deion Sanders.
- Jeremiah notes Sanders is a pure thrower of the football with a compact motion and smooth stroke. He adds he has the arm strength and accuracy/timing to throw some pretty passes.
- The other trait that stood out the most to Jeremiah was Sanders’ toughness, as he was willing to stand in the pocket and get rocked to get a throw off. However, Jeremiah adds Sanders was too stubborn to hold onto the ball at times in the hopes of making a play and invited pressure. Colorado’s offensive line wasn’t good, but Sanders wasn’t blameless for all the sacks he took.
- Overall, Jeremiah thinks Sanders has the foundation in place to develop into a solid NFL starter who protects the ball, sees the field well, can make every throw and has the intangibles in areas like toughness and dealing with pressure. He compares him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.
Quinn Ewers
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah took an early look at some of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, including Texas QB Quinn Ewers. Ewers returned for a third season at Texas and to try and boost his draft stock for 2025 despite the presence of QB Arch Manning behind him on the bench.
- Per Jeremiah, Ewers plays with an urgency in the pocket which serves him well. He has quick feet and a quick release that gets the ball out with velocity. Ewers’ arm talent was one of the traits Jeremiah loved the most, along with his anticipation over the middle on dig routes and RPOs.
- However, Jeremiah notes Ewers’ deep accuracy can be a little streaky and he’ll put too much air under the ball at times. He also doesn’t synchronize his feet and his eyes, leading him to be late to the throw at times.
- Overall, Jeremiah believes Ewers has the talent to be a top quarterback prospect and a guy who excites NFL teams. He compares him to former Eagles and Cardinals QB Kevin Kolb and current Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.
Travis Hunter
- NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah took an early look at some of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, including Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter. The former No. 1 high school prospect in America, Hunter is a rare two-way player.
- Jeremiah was impressed by Hunter’s athleticism on both sides of the ball, describing him as explosive, smooth and instinctive. Jeremiah highlighted Hunter’s ability to stop and start and also thought he did a good job being aggressive with his hands.
- On defense, Jeremiah says Hunter plays well in press coverage, has the speed to recover when beaten and does well at anticipating and undercutting routes. However, he adds Hunter needs to become more disciplined and refined on both sides of the ball.
- Overall, Jeremiah differs a bit from the consensus in that he actually prefers Hunter as a receiver to a cornerback, comparing him to Jets WR Garrett Wilson. However, he acknowledges Hunter would probably play better on defense if he weren’t tired from all the snaps he gets on offense at Colorado.
