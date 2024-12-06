Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II announced he’s declared to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday.

Forever loyal and true 🤠🧡 pic.twitter.com/SHE4MxeNMJ — Ollie Gordon (@Ollie_Gordon2) December 6, 2024

Gordon, 20, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State. He won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 for being college football’s best running back, while he was also named a Unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

During his three-year college career, Gordon appeared in 39 games and recorded 537 rushing attempts for 2,920 yards (5.4 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, to go along with 80 receptions for 585 yards (7.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.