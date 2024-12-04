Ohio State LT Josh Simmons Declares For Draft

According to Adam Schefter, Ohio State LT Josh Simmons has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Simmons is an interesting prospect who was making a bid to be the first offensive tackle taken before going down with a knee injury in an October matchup against Oregon.

Albert Breer reports the injury was a torn patellar tendon, which has a similar recovery timeline to a torn ACL but is considered a more challenging rehab.

Simmons is represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus who claims the goal is for his client to be ready for training camp.

“Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick,” said Rosenhaus.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.