NFL Notes: Draft, Kyle Pitts, Mac Jones

Mac Jones

Alabama QB Mac Jones said he wanted to prove during his pro day that he can roll out and play outside of the pocket.

“I just wanted to show that I do that all the time in practice, and in the game, I just play within the framework of the offense, so I’m not going to roll out unless I have to,” Jones said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Jones added that he isn’t “a statue” at quarterback and will be successful at the professional level.

“But I wanted to show that I’m not a statue and I can make plays and I’ll be able to do that at the next level,” said Jones.

Jones acknowledged that he won’t always be able to function in a perfect pocket and will be forced to “move a little bit” in the NFL.

“And obviously it’s not going to be a clean pocket with five perfect blockers,” Jones said, “So I’m going to have to move a little bit. But you also don’t want to ruin the structure of the play.”

Jones believes Alabama plays a similar offensive system to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan‘s and was pleased to see the coach attend his pro day.

“In watching them obviously throughout the years and coach Shanahan, what he does on offense is awesome,” Jones said. “He’s like a mastermind. We have similar concepts here. I know he loves wide zone and stuff like that, but just to see him out here was awesome.”