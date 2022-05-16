NFL Notes: Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sean McVay

Drew Brees

NBC Sports’ Peter King checked in with a few sources and believes it’s unlikely former Saints QB Drew Brees unretires and returns to the field this season.

unretires and returns to the field this season. One friend of Brees told King the former quarterback hasn’t discussed playing as an option even though it seems his time at NBC as an analyst will end after one season. Others added Brees’ left shoulder which required surgery would be a big obstacle for the 43-year-old to make a comeback after a year off.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the sweet spot for a trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo might be in six or seven weeks.

might be in six or seven weeks. He should be healthy enough to throw at that point and Breer adds other teams will have had more of a look at their current plans at the position and whether they’re good enough.

Sean McVay

Rams HC Sean McVay said during his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that he has no desire to retire from coaching football any time soon.

“If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I love coaching so much. The question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching, and then I elaborated I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70.”