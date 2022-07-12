NFL Notes: Duane Brown, Baker Mayfield, Henry Ruggs

Duane Brown
- Free-agent LT Duane Brown’s agent Kenneth McGuire released a statement following Brown’s arrest at Los Angeles Airport on a gun charge: “To err is human, and this clearly was an accident. As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.” (Josina Anderson)
Baker Mayfield
New Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives in Carolina with a fair amount of baggage. He’s been known as a chippy, emotional player going back to his college playing days, but he leaves Cleveland with reports of immaturity, poor leadership and fractured relationships with teammates like former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. trailing him. Mayfield says he’s looking forward for the opportunity to prove himself to a new locker room and correct any misconceptions.
“There’s always a preconceived notion about anybody, maybe with myself a little more so than others,” Mayfield said via Darin Gantt of the team website. “But I just look forward to getting in the building and letting guys know how much I truly love football and how much fun I have doing it and the process. So some of that just comes with time; some of it comes with having lunch and talking to guys, not during practice. Every situation is different, and I’ve always tried to be a guy who gravitates toward others and elevates their game and who they are, and just try to poke fun at people and bring the best out of them. That’s just how I’ve always been. It just takes being around the building for that to happen.”
Henry Ruggs
- Per ESPN’s Anthony Olivieri and Elizabeth Merrill, a judge denied a motion by the lawyers representing former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs to dismiss the blood alcohol test result due to a lack of probable cause, which represents a key piece of evidence in the multiple felonies Ruggs is charged with.
- Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was .16 which is more than two times the legal limit in Nevada. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving for his role in the accident that killed Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor and her dog when Ruggs plowed into the back of their vehicle at 156 miles per hour.
- The next step in the case is a preliminary hearing on September 7 which will determine if he will stand trial in state court. He faces a minimum of two years and a maximum of 50 years if convicted.
- Ruggs was released on bond and has been on house arrest, however, a judge granted him permission to leave twice a week for three hours a day to train at a gym nearby that works with pro-level athletes. (Merrill/Olivieri)
