NFL Notes: Duane Brown, Baker Mayfield, Henry Ruggs

“There’s always a preconceived notion about anybody, maybe with myself a little more so than others,” Mayfield said via Darin Gantt of the team website. “But I just look forward to getting in the building and letting guys know how much I truly love football and how much fun I have doing it and the process. So some of that just comes with time; some of it comes with having lunch and talking to guys, not during practice. Every situation is different, and I’ve always tried to be a guy who gravitates toward others and elevates their game and who they are, and just try to poke fun at people and bring the best out of them. That’s just how I’ve always been. It just takes being around the building for that to happen.”