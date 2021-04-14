NFL Notes: Gerald McCoy, Kellen Mond, OTAs

Gerald McCoy



Free-agent DT Gerald McCoy is currently rehabbing after tearing his quadriceps tendon before his season with the Cowboys began in 2020.

“For me, I just love this game so much, it’s still fun to me,” McCoy told Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. “I love competing. I just know what my mindset was going into last season, and I don’t want an injury or what the NFL deems ‘age’ to be a derailment and finish like that. I know I can still be an asset to a team, whether it’s sparingly, as a starter, in the locker room, whatever it is. In training camp, a mentor to the young kids.”

McCoy also says that there are a few teams keeping an eye on him, yet he doesn’t expect to sign until after the draft. He also thinks he can still play at a high level despite being injured, even if it is only for a little while.

“I just know I have so much more to give this game, even if for a short period of time. I understand that I’ve been injured, and I honestly believe the lack of interest in me being on a team right now is because of my injury,” McCoy said. “I haven’t played in a year and I’m 33 years old. But man, when I still tell you I can play this game at a high level, I know I can.”

Kellen Mond Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said that former Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond has all the tools necessary to be a first-round pick. “He does all of the things you need to judge a first-round player,” Fisher said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He helped change the culture — winning more games, taking a stand, showing he’s a guy who can fight through adversity, took criticism, eliminated any distractions and continued to get better.” Fisher explained how Mond continued to develop over his time at Texas A&M, and how he’s shown positive NFL traits. “He’s vastly improved every year,” Fisher said. “Look at the body of work, the competition he’s played against. He really worked his mechanics, has done a great job with his body, his core footwork and balance – that allows him to be so much more efficient. He studies the game, learns very well – an intelligent young man, understands concepts and attacks coverage. He started having fun with it once he grabbed a hold of the offense, where he was the first one on the plane breaking down film with me after a game.” Fisher also told ESPN that he’s had “extensive talks” with 10-15 teams about former Mond. OTA’s Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL released a memo to clubs announcing it is restructuring OTAs this year. Phase 1 is set to start April 19 and is extended to four weeks.

No on-field work is allowed until Phase 2 which is now set to begin on May 17. Phase 3 will start as normal with four weeks of practice from May 24 to June 18, with mandatory minicamp the final activity.

Pelissero adds the NFLPA has not agreed to his new plan but the CBA gives the NFL power to unilaterally implement rules for OTAs to a point without collective bargaining.

Rookie minicamps will begin at the same time as Phase 2 starting on May 17, per Pelissero.