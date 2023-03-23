NFL Notes: Jalen Carter, NFL Draft, Cam Newton

Jalen Carter

It was not a good week for Georgia DT Jalen Carter last week, even though he reached a plea agreement in the reckless driving charges that became public at the Combine. Carter worked out at Georgia’s pro day, where he was nine pounds heavier than he was at the Combine just a couple of weeks earlier. He didn’t do any testing and looked out of shape in the position drills, leading to speculation he could slide even further than expected.

However, one exec from a team picking outside the top 10 told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post those concerns are overblown. He still thinks between the Seahawks, Lions, Raiders, and Eagles, among other needy teams in the top 10, someone will take the plunge on a talent like Carter.

“Trust me, that workout wouldn’t scare anybody off who likes him. I can’t speak for everybody else, and we aren’t picking close to high enough to get him, but that’s still one of the top five players in this draft for us. How far is really going to drop? Detroit [which picks sixth] — Dan Campbell would think his culture is just what he kid needs,” the executive said. “Las Vegas wouldn’t take him at seven with that s—-y defense? Seattle would be all over him. He fits their model. There’s no way he falls out of the top 10. [Eagles GM Howie Roseman], with Fletcher Cox one year from retiring, would do back flips to put him with the tackle he drafted from Georgia last year [Jordan Davis] for the next 10 years.”

Tom Pelissero reports that UAB RB DeWayne McBride won’t participate in the team’s pro day on Wednesday because of an injured hamstring.

All 32 teams, including the Browns, will attend the pro day for Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks. (Zac Jackson)

Cam Newton After throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day, QB Cam Newton‘s brother Caylin spoke to the media about what his older sibling means to him and can still bring to an NFL franchise. “This was him showing love to me,” Caylin Newton said, via the Associated Press. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, and an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. … He came to show his ability, show he still has it. I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he was not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.” “What everyone sees on the TV screen, they see his character and they see his confidence,” Newton said. “They don’t see the grit. They don’t see how many hours he puts in. So the media has what they say about who he is. I know who he is. And anywhere he’s been, they know who he is, too.”