NFL Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh spoke about returning to the school after interviewing for the Vikings’ head coach job.

“Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be,” Harbaugh said, via Associated Press. “And really, a lot of gratitude for that.”

Harbaugh confirmed that he will not revisit NFL opportunities after signing an extension with the University of Michigan.

“That’s how I felt, and how I feel,” Harbaugh said.

Mitchell Trubisky

Regarding the high level of buzz Bills free-agent QB Mitchell Trubisky is earning this offseason, an anonymous former Bears coach said the perception around the league is Trubisky struggled in Chicago due to former HC Matt Nagy and the “myriad” of problems their organization had.

“Perception is everything. The perception inside the NFL. When you look at what happened in Chicago, that’s is playing in Mitch’s favor right now,” said the coach, via Matt Lombardo of Fansided. “The perception that our offense struggled the whole time Matt Nagy was there, you can say that from a success standpoint we struggled on offense for a myriad of reasons. So, there’s a narrative that it was more Matt Nagy’s fault than Mitch’s. It’s just the narrative. The narrative goes a long way in the NFL.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network wouldn’t be surprised if Trubisky earns a one-year, $10 million deal plus incentives on the open market given there are “so many lingering QB questions” around the league.

Deshaun Watson

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop explains some of the proceedings for Texans QB Deshaun Watson this week, as a grand jury will hear evidence on 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct. Eight of those women are also among the 22 civil complaints against Watson for similar behavior.

this week, as a grand jury will hear evidence on 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct. Eight of those women are also among the 22 civil complaints against Watson for similar behavior. Barshop says a decision on whether or not criminal charges will be brought against Watson could come as soon as Friday but deliberations could also stretch into next week. Nine of 12 jurors need to vote yes for the district attorney to move forward.

The potential criminal charges include sexual assault, which is a second-degree felony in Texas, as well as indecent assault, assault and harassment, which are all misdemeanors. Barshop adds most severe of those is indecent assault, which is punishable by a maximum of a year in jail and a maximum $4,000 fine.

If Watson is charged, that opens up the possibility of the commissioner’s exempt list while the legal process plays out. If he is not charged, the NFL investigation could proceed, as it’s the league’s policy not to interfere in any criminal investigations, per Barshop.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports up to 10 teams remain interested in trading for Watson and are monitoring his legal situation. The Panthers are among those teams and sources characterize them as “all-in” on trading for Watson.

Other teams Wilson mentions as interested include the Seahawks and Saints.