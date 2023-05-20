NFL Notes: Matt Ryan, Trey Lance, Chris Jones

Veteran QB Matt Ryan said he hasn’t “shut any doors” about possibly playing again but it would have to be the perfect situation to leave his new broadcasting job with CBS.

“I don’t know,” said Ryan, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors. That’s really the decision behind that. … I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, and so we’ll see what happens.”

Ryans mentioned he had an influential experience while working with NFL Today and is excited for his new opportunity with CBS.

“I had the opportunity after the season to go up and get in the studio with the crew on NFL Today, and I had a blast doing it,” Ryans said. “I really did. I enjoyed being up there with those guys, getting to talk ball beforehand, talk through the show, get on-air, and talk a little bit. I really enjoyed that aspect of it. The opportunity they presented me with for next season — where it’s a combination of doing some things and getting in the studio and doing some work there, just to really get a feel for how all of this operates and to learn from so many of the professionals that they have there — it seemed like a good fit, and I’m excited about that. And you never know. I’ve tried to keep all doors open. We all know this league is crazy, and there is a lot of things that can happen in the course of a season. So I’m excited to be with CBS and really excited to do some of this work this fall.”

Trey Lance

It’s a big offseason for 49ers QB Trey Lance and he appears to be taking it seriously. In addition to finishing up his recovery from a fractured ankle last season and taking part in San Francisco’s voluntary offseason program, Lance spent time with private QB coach Jeff Christensen and one of his other prominent clients, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“He really fit right in,” Christensen said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “Pat really thinks the world of him. He’s just a really good person, conscientious. He wants to be great. And he’s one of the few kids whose actions match his words. He backs it up. He shows up every day and he wants to learn. And that’s why I teach him.” Christensen’s top goal was helping Lance rework his throwing motion to improve his accuracy and help address the persistent arm fatigue Lance dealt with in his first couple of seasons. He admitted it took him four days of watching Lance to zero in on what exactly the problem was. Having Mahomes as a visual example was a big help to both. “I said, ‘Watch this. Watch what he does here,'” Christensen said. “It was something I was telling him to do that he wasn’t quite doing. And then he saw Patrick apply it perfectly. And I think that visual buy-in, that mental buy-in, helped him past that mental hump.” “And to his credit he just kept getting better,” he continued. “(Over) the last seven days, every day was a substantial jump.”

