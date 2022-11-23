NFL Notes: Odell Beckham, Melvin Gordon, NFLPA Collusion Lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated cites an NFC executive who praised free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s route running and catching radius, but questions whether he’s still explosive after undergoing a second operation on his knee.

“There’s playmaker [ability] in his history that can give you explosive play as an inside/outside receiver,” said the NFC executive. “He can catch the full route tree and has excellent catch radius. But he is 30 and coming off a second surgery on his knee. Is the speed and explosiveness still there?”

Melvin Gordon

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated cites an AFC executive who called free-agent RB Melvin Gordon a “declining” player who has issues with ball security and no value on special teams.

“He’s a declining, two-down backup with fumbling issues and no special teams value,” said the AFC executive. “A tough roster fit.”

An AFC general manager thinks Gordon is a “rotational” type of running back.

“At this point, he’s a rotational guy on first and second down,” said the general manager. “More of a No. 2 or a No. 3.”

NFLPA

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic reports that the NFL Players Association has alleged that teams in the league are colluding to prevent players from being offered fully guaranteed contracts.

and other high-profile players have not been able to secure fully-guaranteed deals following Browns QB n’s fully-guaranteed deal. The NFLPA said that the “expectation was that fully-guaranteed contracts would now become the competition-driven norm for the top players in the League, including quarterbacks, negotiating new contracts.”

One NFL executive told The Athletic that league owners “do not want fully guaranteed contracts like baseball and basketball have” with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti opposed to deals like the one between Watson and the Browns.