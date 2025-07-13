NFL Notes: Tom Brady, Sam Darnold, Christian Wilkins, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Raiders, Ravens

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he will miss the relationship he created with WR Deebo Samuel during their time together in San Francisco.

“It sucks, dude. He’s my boy,” Purdy said, via PFT. “I love Deebo. Day 1, he’s always had my back and believed in me when I got in. I didn’t really know how the guys were going to take it when I did get thrown in. Jimmy went down, I was the last quarterback, and Deebo was nothing but just great to me, dude, building me up, and just giving me confidence. In games, we fed off each other’s energy and building each other up. It was awesome, and over the last couple of years, same thing. So, we created just a great relationship. He’s my brother.”

Raiders

The Raiders were rumored to be a team to watch for Sam Darnold as a free agent before he signed with the Seahawks. Michael Silver of The Athletic, citing a source familiar with the organization’s internal discussions, reports Raiders’ minority owner Tom Brady was “not in favor” of the team signing Darnold.

Raiders Christian Wilkins is in a walking boot on the same foot that he suffered a Jones fracture last October. (Tashan Reed)

Former Bengals LB Germaine Pratt signed a one-year, $4.26 million contract with the Raiders. $3.75 million is guaranteed and he also received a prorated signing bonus of $1,500,000. His base salary is $2,250,000 and he will also receive per-game roster bonuses of $510,000. Pratt’s base salary is guaranteed and his cap hit for 2025 is $4,762,500. (OTC)

Ravens

Zach Orr is entering his second year as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Baltimore OLBs coach Chuck Smith expressed his belief in Orr after the coordinator faced criticism for their poor start to last season.

“I’ve lived it. I’ve walked it. I’ve seen it,” Smith said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Zach Orr, I’m telling you, is going to be an incredible coordinator, and let me tell you why. When we were struggling last year, I watched him stand in front of these mics every week and talk to you all, and he didn’t flinch. But I also watched him stand in front of the room (when we) played the Bengals, and it wasn’t like we were celebrating because, from a defensive standpoint, they did a lot. They had a great day on us. Zach Orr looked those players in the eye, and he never let the highs get too high or the lows get too low. He stayed in the middle.”

Smith reiterated that Orr “led the charge” in Baltimore’s defensive turnaround in 2024.

“I know last year a lot of people in the media were saying, ‘Well, this guy came in and helped.’ No, Zach Orr did it. Zach Orr, in those rooms, with the coaches, he led, he made the changes, in support (with) Coach Harbaugh and the guys on that staff. But, Zach Orr truly led the charge. I’m a witness to it, and I’ve been wanting to say this, because the dude is the truth. (He) is going to be one of the best coordinators in the league.”