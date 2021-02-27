NFL Notes: Von Miller, Kenyan Drake, Julian Edelman

Von Miller

Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show that he “doubts” the Broncos will move on from veteran OLB Von Miller this offseason, even though there has been some speculation about the possibility.

Rapoport seems to think Denver and Miller will be able to make things work and possibly allow him to finish out his career as a member of the Broncos.

Even so, Rapoport doesn’t expect the Broncos to pick up Miller’s option. Although, he thinks they can find a way to “smooth out his cap hit.“

Kenyan Drake

Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake says that there have been no contract talks between himself and Arizona, adding he would love to play for the team next season.

“There hasn’t really been too much dialogue right now,” Drake said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I know the league and the teams are trying to figure out the cap room. Once we cross that bridge, we’ll get there.”

Drake also appeared on The Jim Rome Show and spoke about whether or not he would take a hometown discount from the Cardinals.

“I would love the opportunity to come back to Arizona, but also do want to get the most of what I feel I deserve, so we’ll see,” Drake said.

Julian Edelman