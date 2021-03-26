NFL Notes: Zach Wilson, Offseason, Trent Williams

Zach Wilson
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated confirmed that the following personnel executives were in attendance for BYU’s Pro Day on Friday to observe QB Zach Wilson including: Raiders GM Mike Mayock, Jets GM Joe Douglas, Vikings GM Rick Spielman, Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, and Patriots executive Eliot Wolf.
- Breer adds others attending BYU’s Pro Day include Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, Falcons HC Arthur Smith, Falcons OC Dave Ragone, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Panthers OC Joe Brady, Broncos GM George Paton, Broncos QBs coach Mike Shula, Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson, and Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell. (Albert Breer)
- 49ers GM John Lynch is attending BYU’s Pro Day to observe Wilson. (Matt Miller)
- Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell are also attending BYU’s Pro Day on Friday. (Albert Breer)
- Wilson said he only did throwing drills in Friday’s Pro Day after tweaking his hamstring a “few weeks ago.” He said he plans to do those drills on film for teams at some point. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- When asked about the possibility of playing for the Jets, Wilson said “New York is a great spot.” He briefly spoke to GM Joe Douglas shortly after his Pro Day and added that he’s had “positive Zoom sessions” with the Jets this offseason. (Rich Cimini)
- Wilson believes the Jets have a great coaching staff and has a “good thing going” under new HC Robert Saleh: “Great staff. Love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going. I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
Offseason
- Chris Mortensen reports that NFLPA executive board and NFL Management Council have started negotiations on players wanting to repeat the 2020 offseason model of an entirely virtual program, while owners want to return to normal offseason functions of team facilities like OTAs and minicamps.
- According to Mortensen, the NFLPA anticipates next week that owners will implement a 17-game regular season and three-game preseason. In that instance, the Players’ Union calls for a revision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for off-season and in-season work rules.
- Regarding the 2021 offseason, the NFLPA wants daily COVID-19 testing if owners demand players to conduct OTAs at team-facilities. The Union expects training camps can be conducted without daily screenings with a “majority of players” being vaccinated in time for the summer program. (Chris Mortensen)
Trent Williams
49ers LT Trent Williams told reporters that he felt he would either have to choose between getting the kind of contract he feels he deserved or join a team he would love to play for at a discount.
The good news for Williams is that he didn’t have to choose between the two in the end.
“I thought I’d get a lot of money and be somewhere where I hated to be. Or I’d be somewhere where I loved to be playing at a discount. I definitely didn’t think it would be both,” said Williams, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.
Williams mentioned that he told 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan that they needed to speed up their offer to him after the Chiefs where prepared to get a deal done.
“Once I got the hunch that K.C. seemed like they were ready to make it official, I called Kyle,” Williams said. “I couldn’t even get it out and just tell him, but I was just like ‘Hey man, we need to hurry this up, if you get my drift.'”
Williams believes playing until he’s 40 is “well within reach” and thinks he has at least “six years in my body.”
“I think playing until 40 is well within reach,” Williams said. “The way I feel right now, I do think I have six years in my body. But I’m not going to be unrealistic. I’ll take it one day at a time and continue to plug away at it but that is the goal. I have something to prove. Can I play at a high level until I’m 40? We’ll see.”
