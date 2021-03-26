NFL Notes: Zach Wilson, Offseason, Trent Williams

Zach Wilson

Chris Mortensen reports that NFLPA executive board and NFL Management Council have started negotiations on players wanting to repeat the 2020 offseason model of an entirely virtual program, while owners want to return to normal offseason functions of team facilities like OTAs and minicamps.

According to Mortensen, the NFLPA anticipates next week that owners will implement a 17-game regular season and three-game preseason. In that instance, the Players’ Union calls for a revision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for off-season and in-season work rules.

Regarding the 2021 offseason, the NFLPA wants daily COVID-19 testing if owners demand players to conduct OTAs at team-facilities. The Union expects training camps can be conducted without daily screenings with a “majority of players” being vaccinated in time for the summer program. (Chris Mortensen)

Trent Williams

49ers LT Trent Williams told reporters that he felt he would either have to choose between getting the kind of contract he feels he deserved or join a team he would love to play for at a discount.

The good news for Williams is that he didn’t have to choose between the two in the end.

“I thought I’d get a lot of money and be somewhere where I hated to be. Or I’d be somewhere where I loved to be playing at a discount. I definitely didn’t think it would be both,” said Williams, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Williams mentioned that he told 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan that they needed to speed up their offer to him after the Chiefs where prepared to get a deal done.

“Once I got the hunch that K.C. seemed like they were ready to make it official, I called Kyle,” Williams said. “I couldn’t even get it out and just tell him, but I was just like ‘Hey man, we need to hurry this up, if you get my drift.'”

Williams believes playing until he’s 40 is “well within reach” and thinks he has at least “six years in my body.”

“I think playing until 40 is well within reach,” Williams said. “The way I feel right now, I do think I have six years in my body. But I’m not going to be unrealistic. I’ll take it one day at a time and continue to plug away at it but that is the goal. I have something to prove. Can I play at a high level until I’m 40? We’ll see.”