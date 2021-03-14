NFL Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers, Aaron Jones

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano write that the ship has sailed between the Bears and QB Mitchell Trubisky and both sides are looking forward to a fresh start.
- While the Bears are monitoring the situation with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, they are also combing the free-agent market for options. Fowler and Graziano highlight Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and Cowboys QB Andy Dalton as fallback options in Chicago.
Lions
- According to Tim Twentyman of the Lions’ team website, Detroit could heavily target the defensive side of the ball in free agency.
- Twentyman highlights players like CB Troy Hill (Rams), CB Michael Davis (Chargers), DE Romeo Okwara (Lions) and DE Trey Hendrickson (Saints) as top targets for the Lions in free agency.
- Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press says that if the Lions are going to spend big on one player in free agency that it should definitely be Rams’ S John Johnson III.
- Nick Underhill reports that the Lions’ new deal with former Saints’ TE Josh Hill is a one-year contract.
- NFL Media’s Peter Schrager notes that after speaking with general managers and coaches from around the league, he is under the impression that Lions’ LB Jarrad Davis could command a sizeable contract on the open market this offseason.
- Okwara is expected to have a strong market, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note it’s not out of the question the Lions bring him back.
Packers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report the Packers think they can sign RB Aaron Jones for less guaranteed money than what two consecutive franchise tags would have cost, $19.4 million.
- Fowler and Graziano add the Dolphins are gauging the top of the running back market and are seen as Green Bay’s top competitors for Jones. The Lions, Jets, Jaguars, 49ers, Steelers and Cardinals are also teams that are expected to look into potentially signing a running back.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are still exploring ways to re-sign Jones. However, Pelissero mentions that the issue right now is Green Bay not offering Jones near the top of the market for running backs.
- Packers RB Jamaal Williams is also a pending free agent and Fowler/Graziano say that’s a situation worth watching as Packers HC Matt LaFleur likes having multiple capable backs.
- Fowler and Graziano mention the Packers and Dolphins are potentially in play to sign Colts WR T.Y. Hilton in free agency.