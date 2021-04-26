NFL Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said last week if the team drafts a running back, it will likely be to complement RB Devin Singletary and RB Zack Moss instead of replacing either. “What does his skill set have in comparison to what we have on the roster?” Beane said via NFL.com. “Is this player going to do something … I don’t think either one of our backs are home run hitters, so is there an elite trait that this guy has and says, ‘Man, he’s got something we don’t have.’ That’s probably the conversation, versus, ‘OK, are we going to take the same type of back as Devin, are we gonna take the same type of back as Zack? Because even those two guys have different skill sets.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says a cornerback probably makes the most sense for the Bills at No. 30 but not to count out Clemson RB Travis Etienne as a big-play threat to add to the offense.

as a big-play threat to add to the offense. ESPN’s Todd McShay says he’s even heard that Etienne’s stock is becoming so hot that the Bills might be considering trading up to secure him, although in the end he’d be surprised if that was the case.

Dolphins Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that the thought in league circles was the Dolphins had two players in mind when they traded back up to No. 6 overall. Breer thinks those two were Florida TE Kyle Pitts and LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase .

and LSU WR . If both end up being off the board, Miami could try to trade back again, per Breer, or sit and take either an offensive lineman like Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater , or either Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith .

or Northwestern’s , or either Alabama WR or . With Miami’s second first-round pick, Breer says his thought is the Dolphins go front-seven and identifies Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tulsa LB Zaven Collins as potential options.

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that because of new Jets HC Robert Saleh ‘s background, it would not be a surprise to see New York take a defensive end with their second first-round pick on Thursday.

‘s background, it would not be a surprise to see New York take a defensive end with their second first-round pick on Thursday. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says his sense is while the Jets will address their big need at cornerback early, it won’t be until Day 2.

Patriots

With the Patriots in the market for a quarterback, rumors are circulating that New England has taken an interest in Florida QB Kyle Trask.

“[There’s] a little buzz in league circles that the Patriots have done a lot of homework on Kyle Trask,” Daniel Jeremiah said on his Move The Sticks Podcast.“I think he makes a lot of sense — the size, the decision-making, the accuracy, those are traits the New England Patriots [like]. I think they had some success with a guy like that, didn’t they? It’s interesting to see what the Patriots end up doing here. They are in a position where they could vault up for a quarterback. Do you sit back and be patient and see what falls to you at 15, or do you maybe have your eyes on one of these middle-round guys or somebody outside the first round? I just think Kyle Trask from a traditional standpoint, again Josh McDaniels I think he would dig what he brings to the table.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he touched base with one team in the top ten that the Patriots have contacted about a trade that was skeptical about how serious New England really is about moving up.

ESPN’s Todd McShay says his sources in the league not inside the New England organization think it’s more likely the Patriots move back in the draft than go up.

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Patriots could be interested in Falcons WR Julio Jones if Atlanta truly is willing to trade him.

if Atlanta truly is willing to trade him. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says some of the first-round chatter surrounding Stanford QB Davis Mills is from teams connecting the Patriots to him.

is from teams connecting the Patriots to him. While New England wouldn’t draft Mills at No. 15, Pauline raises the possibility of the Patriots moving back and using a late first-round pick on Mills, or trading back into the first round from the second round.

Pauline adds Washington and the Bears have also been connected to Mills but it’s not clear if they’re willing to use a first-round pick on him.

Michael Giardi reports that the 49ers could still move QB Jimmy Garoppolo if they take Alabama QB Mac Jones at pick No. 3. Giardi mentions that the Patriots could at least look into what it would cost to acquire Garoppolo.