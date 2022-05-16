NFL Scheduled To Meet With Deshaun Watson This Week

According to Josina Anderson, NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson this week in Texas.

The meeting is presumably to discuss the 22 charges of varying degrees of sexual misconduct that Watson faces in civil court. Watson faces potential NFL discipline depending on the result of those cases and the NFL’s investigation.

Typically the NFL prefers to let legal proceedings play out before conducting their own investigation in order to not interfere. Albert Breer says the NFL usually talks to the player last in these situations, however, which is an indication the league could be wrapping things up on their end.

Reports have indicated the exempt list does not appear to be in play for Watson at this time and he’s preparing as if he’ll be the starter for the Browns in Week 1 until told differently.

Watson has been officially cleared of criminal charges by grand juries in two different Texas counties. This opened the door for Watson to be traded and the Browns later reached an agreement to acquire him from the Texans.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns last week for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.