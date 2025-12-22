NFL Suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf Two Games, Pending Appeal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL is suspended Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf two games for the incident that took place with a fan in Detroit.

According to Pelissero, Metcalf is appealing the suspension from the league.

The league specifically suspended Metcalf for conduct detrimental to the league. Should the suspension stand at two games, Metcalf would lose more than $555,000 in game checks.

Here’s the full statement from the NFL:

“Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended without pay for two games for conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

“Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that “players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable.”

“Metcalf will be eligible to return to the Steelers’ active roster on Monday, Jan. 5, following the team’s games in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Metcalf may appeal the suspension. A prompt hearing will be held by the Commissioner or his designee.”

Metcalf was seen during the game going over a fan in the stands and appeared to grab his shirt before taking a swipe at him.

Metcalf reportedly reported the same exact fan to security in Detroit last season when he played for the Seahawks.

Metcalf, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Seattle traded Metcalf to Pittsburgh with a sixth-round pick this past offseason for a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick and then signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension through 2029.

In 2025, Metcalf has appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns.