NFL Suspending Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Three Games

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL is suspending Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair for three games for repeat violations of the NFL’s health and safety rules, including his hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in Week 13.

NFL Vice President of Operations Jon Runyan issued a statement to Al-Shaair explaining his suspension.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking with the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide… You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.”

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaed with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.”

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL… Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Al-Shaair is eligible to return to the active roster in Week 17 unless he appeals the suspension.

Al-Shaair, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.

Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

He then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal this past offseason.

In 2024, Al-Shaair has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 68 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.