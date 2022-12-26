NFL Suspends Broncos OLB Randy Gregory & Rams G Oday Aboushi One Game

The NFL announced it has suspended Broncos OLB Randy Gregory and Rams G Oday Aboushi for one game each.

The two were involved in a post-game altercation where punches were thrown by each.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed with Denver instead.

In 2022, Gregory has appeared in six games for the Broncos, recording 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Aboushi, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He spent two years in New York before he was cut loose and later claimed off waivers by the Texans a few weeks into the 2015 season.

Aboushi later had stints with the Seahawks, Raiders, and Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with the Lions in 2019. Detroit brought him back on a new contract in 2020.

The Chargers signed Aboushi to a one-year, $1.75 million contract prior to the 2021 season. He caught on with the Rams during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Aboushi has appeared in 13 games for the Rams, making four starts for them at guard.