NFL Suspends Five Players For Gambling Including Lions WR Jameson Williams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the NFL suspended five players for violations regarding the league’s gambling policy.

The list of players includes Lions WR Jameson Williams, Lions DB C.J. Moore, Lions WR Quintez Cephus, Commanders EDGE Shaka Toney and Lions WR Stanley Berryhill.

According to Rapoport, Williams and Berryhill are suspended six games while the others are expected indefinitely.

Williams bet on non-NFL games from an NFL facility while Moore and Cephus bet on NFL games.

Here’s the full release from the NFL:

“The NFL confirmed today that three players have been indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Two other players were each suspended six games.

“Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

“Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions are suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season. These players are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games. The suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown.

“The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The Commanders issued the following statement:

“We have been made aware of suspension of Shaka Toney. We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office”

The Lions have responded by releasing Moore and Cephus.

Williams, 22, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late last season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for the Lions and caught one pass for 41 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rush for 40 yards.