NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Marshon Lattimore, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders GM Adam Peters said CB Marshon Lattimore having two years left on his deal was a reason why they pushed to acquire him and envisions him having a role in 2025: “We wanted to get him for not only this year but as long as we can, really. He’s got two more years on his contract and that way he’s played, we want him to be a Commander for a long time.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on RG Zack Martin‘s season-ending injury: “This shouldn’t be viewed as an end to his playing at all. It should just be viewed as of course an alteration as to what he’s going to be able to contribute this season.” (Todd Archer)
- Jones was asked about QB Dak Prescott speaking highly about HC Mike McCarthy: “Dak has a vested interest in the team. He’s a critical part of our success as we go forward. His thoughts and ideas about how to be better are very important.” (Jon Machota)
- Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb isn’t worried about his status for Week 14: “It comes with the territory man. It’s about being a baller and it’s about going out there and sacrificing, putting yourself out there for your guys. And that’s what I’m doing. As far as Monday goes, I’ll be fine by then.” (Archer)
Giants
- According to Art Stapleton, Giants fourth-round TE Theo Johnson had season-ending foot surgery from a fifth metatarsal fracture suffered on Thanksgiving.
- New York WR Malik Nabers suffered a hip flexor injury in practice on Thursday and got an MRI and his status is unknown for Week 14. (Stapleton)
