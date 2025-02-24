NFL Teams View LSU OL Will Campbell As Tackle Pending Arm Measurement At Combine

LSU OL Will Campbell is one of the top offensive linemen in the upcoming draft and spent his college days playing left tackle.

Dane Brugler has him as the No. 6 overall player on his big board and the No. 1 offensive lineman. However, there have been some rumblings tht teams might want Campbell to change positions in the NFL because of questions regarding his arm length and athleticism.

Per Brugler from a podcast on The Athletic, teams have Campbell on their board as a tackle and would like to keep him there if possible. Brugler believes Campbell will remain at tackle if his arm length measurement is at least 33 inches at this week’s Combine, but teams could move him inside if the measurement is anything less than that.

Brugler notes it sounds silly but teams do have athletic thresholds for certain positions, and arm length for tackles is one of them.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay thinks Campbell can be a solid tackle in the NFL despite the arm length but doesn’t feel he’s the type of lineman teams would like to use a top-five pick on.

“I’d be pissed off if I’m a team like New England where I desperately need a tackle,” McShay said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Where’s my Joe Alt? [LSU’s Will] Campbell’s a really good player, steady as can be. I think he’ll be a good tackle — I do, despite the arm length. It’s just not the prototype I’m looking for if I have a top-five pick and I got this franchise quarterback that I just unearthed last year and I really need to protect him.”

Campbell has worked with OL trainer Duke Manyweather in preparation for the draft and he has zero doubts that Campbell can play tackle in the NFL.

“Is he a tackle? Absolutely,” Manyweather said, via The Athletic. “We’ve seen a lot of tackles with great length who couldn’t block a troll on Twitter.”

“It’s not a crime to get beat initially; it’s a crime to stay beat,” Manyweather added. “And Will does a really great job of resetting his base and staying in phase. He is really strategic of how to use his hands to end the fight.”

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022, and first-team in 2023.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.